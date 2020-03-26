



The number of people filing unemployment claims surged more than 1000% last week, even before Gov. JB Pritzker ordered people to “stay at home” and mandated all non-essential businesses close through April 7.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 114,663 unemployment claims in Illinois for the week that ended March 21, up more than 10 times for the week prior, when there were 10,870 jobless claims in the state.

Illinois unemployment claims began to rise dramatically after the governor ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down dine-in service starting March 16. From March 16 through March 18, Illinois received more than 64,000 claims for unemployment benefits. That number for March 17 and 18 was 41,000. In the same two days in 2019, the state reported 4,445 claims.

Just days later, Pritzker ordered everyone in Illinois to stay home through April 7, except to go out for groceries, medical supplies, doctor’s visits, or limited exercise, as long as they stayed six feet away from others and avoided groups larger than 10. The governor also ordered all non-essential businesses to close. So unemployment numbers likely could surge even higher.

Overall jobless claims in the U.S. skyrocketed to a record 3.3 million last week , a nearly fivefold increase over the previous weekly record back in 1982.