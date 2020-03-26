CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ll have to wait until later this summer to see the checkered flag wave at the brickyard.
The 104th Indianapolis 500, originally set for May 24, is now scheduled for August due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“This August, we’ll have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first responders and National Guard members serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.
The Indy 500 start time will be announced at a later date.
“I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.”
Because of the schedule changes, the INDYCAR races scheduled for August 16 and 22 have been rescheduled.
An updated series calendar is available. Click here for more information.