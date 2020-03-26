



The Chicago Bears have been busy since the start of free agency . That should come as good news to Bears fans after the team’s disappointing 8-8 finish in 2019, which kept them out of the playoffs.

Set to join the team are veteran tight end Jimmy Graham from the Green Bay Packers, defensive end Robert Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys and quite a few other recent free agents. Today, the Bears made seven of their free agent signings official, including Graham, cornerback Artie Burns from the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Jordan Lucas from the Miami Dolphins and four returning Bears. Quinn’s deal has yet to be made official.

Graham, who signed a two-year $16 million deal, is among the most established tight ends in the game today. He’s hauled in 649 catches and 74 touchdowns (fourth-most for tight end in NFL history) over a 10-year career that’s seen him line up for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and, of course, the Packers. At 6’7″ and 265 pounds, he rarely succumbs to injury, having played at least 15 games in every season but one. Graham has made the Pro Bowl five times.

Burns, a former first-round pick, was drafted in 2016 out of the University of Miami. In his four seasons with the Steelers, the 6’0″ 197-pound cornerback collected 149 tackles, four interceptions and 27 passes defended over 58 games, 32 of which he started. Burns has been signed to a one-year deal.

Lucas split his first four seasons in the League between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins selected Lucas out of Penn State in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6’1″ 190-pound safety has appeared in 49 games, mostly on special teams, and accounted for 47 tackles. His one-year deal is worth $1 million.

The other four confirmed signings are all returning Bears who inked one-year deals. They include quarterback Tyler Bray, defensive end Brent Urban, safety Deon Bush and long-snapper Patrick Scales.

Bray, a career backup QB, returns for his third season with the Bears. Urban arrived in Chicago midseason 2019, and the reserve made 16 tackles in his nine games. The 6’7″, 300-pound defensive end spent his first five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and half of last season with the Tennessee Titans. Bush has amassed 54 tackles in his four years with the Bears, mostly as a reserve and special teamer. Scales has been the Bears’ long-snapper since 2015.