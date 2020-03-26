CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Thursday arrested a man they say was involved in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway the night before.
The shooting happened around 10:37 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound Eisenhower at Austin Boulevard, state police said.
State police said they were called to Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue after Forest Park police told them about a woman who said the vehicle in which she was riding had been shot at while on the Eisenhower.
Forest Park police officers found a vehicle matching the description they received and detained the people inside, state police said.
State police learned the 28-year-old victim, who is from Chicago, had suffered minor injuries caused by debris from the shooting.
The other passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Chicago, was not injured.
Upon investigating, state police and Forest Park police identified the suspect in the shooting as Tyshon P. Thompson.
Thompson was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was in custody Thursday night and will attend a bond hearing on Friday.