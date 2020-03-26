CHICAGO (CBS)– The Shedd Aquarium is helping you relax with nature soundscape.
The aquarium’s research team has been studying local amphibians in the Forest Preserves of Cook County by collecting photos, video and audio recordings from a peaceful wooded ecosystem.
Listen to the nature sounds below.
“For the many individuals staying home to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the audio can also help bring peace of mind, as research shows that sounds from nature are linked to relaxation in humans,” Shedd officials said.
Audio recorders were placed in trees throughout the forest preserves to capture the nature sounds for research.