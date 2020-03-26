



— A third employee of the Office of the Chief Judge in Cook County has tested positive for coronavirus, the office said Thursday.

This employee works for the Adult Probation Department on the lower level of the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave., and last reported for work on Monday, March 16. The employee was not symptomatic while at work, the Chief Judge’s office said.

Another employee who tested positive also works in the Adult Probation Department in the Leighton Criminal Court Building, while another works in the Office of the Chief Judge on the 23rd floor of the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St. They were both last at work Friday, March 13, and their positive tests were announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile late Wednesday, the Office of the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk announced separately that three employees have also tested positive for COVID-19.

One is a Criminal Department employee working at the Domestic Violence Courthouse at 555 W. Harrison St., and two are Traffic Division employees working on the lower level of the Daley Center.

None came into contact with each other, and they appear to have contracted the virus somewhere other than work, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office said.

Two employees are in self-isolation and have not been hospitalized, and were last at work on Thursday of last week. The third was hospitalized on Friday after also last being at work on Thursday of last week, but was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The Clerk’s office human resources department is also trying to determine who was in contact with the employees while they were at work, and anyone who was in close contact is advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The areas where they worked have also been sanitized, and an additional deep cleaning is being conducted Wednesday.