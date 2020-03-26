CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer and civilian employee are the latest members of the Chicago Police Department to become sick with COVID-19, interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said in a note sent to the department.
There are now 11 CPD members infected with the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
The note, obtained by CBS 2, said the police officer learned on Wednesday of the infection. That officer last worked at a South Side district on March 21, when the officer started to feel sick.
A civilian employee, who last worked at a West Side district on Wednesday and felt sick, received a positive test that day.