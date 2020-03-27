CHICAGO (CBS)– A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the center has no plans to close.
An Amazon spokesperson has confirmed the positive case. An employee told CBS 2 there is now another confirmed case at this fulfillment center.
That employee also said Amazon has not shut down the center to be disinfected, a common practice for many other companies whenever a case is confirmed.
In fact, CBS 2 learned things are getting worse because the building is overstaffed with new temporary workers now entering the facility every day and potentially being exposed.
Amazon did release a statement on Twitter, claiming the company is regularly sanitizing commonly touched things like door handles, elevator buttons, lockers and touch screens.
Friday morning, CNN is reporting at least 11 other Amazon facilities across the country also have confirmed cases as workers worry the tech giant isn’t taking proper precautions.