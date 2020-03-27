CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 has changed everyone’s way of life.
It’s even impacting those paying their final respects to loved ones.
“Just so kind, caring. I’m gonna miss him,” said one mourner.
Retired Chicago police officer Clyde Brandenburger died on Sunday. On Thursday, only his immediate family could attend the service.
That wasn’t enough for those who knew the Vietnam veteran. Police, family and friends gathered outside his home in Beverly.
Jackie Stover asked “Mr. B.” to be her son’s godfather. She named her son Jacob Clyde, in his honor.
“He could talk. He could talk definitely. Just so kind and generous and funny. Just an amazing person,” Stover said.
Brndenburger leaves behind a wife, three children and several grandchildren.