Coronavirus In Illinois: 488 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Deaths“As we expected, and as we have feared, the greatest number of hospitalizations is among individuals older than 65 years of age, and approximately 86% of those with COVID-19 who have died here in Illinois are over the age of 60,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Chase Thompson, Boy From Deerfield Severely Injured In Hit-Run, Released From Hospital Chase Thompson, the boy who was severely injured after being struck by a car and left for dead in Deerfield last month, has been released from the hospital.

Cornavirus In Chicago: Army Corps Gets $15 Million To Build Field Hospital At McCormick Place, Source Tells CBS 2The Army Corps of Engineers has been awarded a $15 million contract to build out a field hospital at McCormick Place convention center to create more beds in the event COVID-19 continues to spread, a federal government sources tells CBS 2.

House Passes Massive Coronavirus Relief PackageThe bill expands unemployment insurance, provides direct payments to most Americans and includes hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants to corporations, hospitals, state and local governments and more.