CHICAGO (CBS) — Chase Thompson, the boy who was severely injured after being struck by a car and left for dead in Deerfield last month, has been released from the hospital.
Chase’s family released a picture of the 12-year-old on Friday. He was being treated a Lurie Children’s Hospital
Stacy A. Shapiro, 46, of Northbrook, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. The felony punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison and fines not to exceed $25,000.
Bond on the warrant was set at $250,000. Shapiro was processed and was released after posting bond.
The boy’s dad, Thad Thompson, had offered a $10,000 reward for to the driver, provided that the driver surrendered. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, Thomas said his unconventional approach worked. He said the money would go to the tipster whose information led to Shaprio’s arrest.
Chase is nonverbal, and is kept secure with double-cylinder locked doors at home. But with no jacket and no shoes, Chase still made it out of the family’s home and was hit by the car.
Police told Thompson they think the driver hit the boy on Deerfield Road at a full 35 mph, never hitting the brakes.