



For the first time, we are hearing what it was like inside ground zero for one of the largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Illinois.

At the Chateau Nursing And Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook, 46 people — 33 patients and 13 staff — have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. At least one person, a 90-year-old woman, has died.

The CBS 2 Investigators have obtained 911 calls and ambulance run sheets from the Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center. Over the course of three calls, you can hear how the situation turned into a crisis.

On March 14, a patient at the facility fell while staff were attempting the transport the 80-year old woman to LaGrange Hospital to be tested for the Coronavirus:

911 Caller: “The patient fell, we were getting the patient ready for transport for [redacted] testing and the patient fell and is in pain…”

The 911 caller alerted the operator that the Department of Health wants the patient tested for COVID-19.

Operator: “For the coronavirus?”

911 Caller: “Yes.”

Three days later, on St. Patrick’s Day, another call to 911. This time, for a 96-year old woman feeling ill:

911 Caller: “We have a resident we need to send out 911, she’s not doing good…”

She alerts the 9-1-1 operator:

911 Caller: “She’s positive for the virus…”

Two days later, on March 19, the situation is considerably worse. There’s another 911 call for an 89-year old female who is having trouble breathing. The caller explains the situation in the nursing home to the 911 operator:

911 Caller: “We have 25 positive COVID-19 patients here now. She’s been tested and was [negative], but that doesn’t mean she’s not positive. That test was done on Sunday”

The 911 Operator asked if there was a doctor present:

911 Caller: “I am a nurse, the doctor is not here.”

And then a warning to the paramedics that are on the way to don personal protective equipment:

911 Caller: “Your people have to come in PPE’s”

Operator: “Right”

911 Caller: “Okay, just checking.”