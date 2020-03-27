



Ten more Chicago police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, nearly doubling the total number of COVID-19 cases within the department.

Police said four officers in Area North, four in Area Central, and two in Area South tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said one of those officers was hospitalized, but is doing well.

“Wishing all a full recovery as we work to implement best available infection control practices across the Chicago Police Department,” Guglielmi wrote in a tweet.

The department now has 21 total cases. At least one of those cases is a civilian employee. CPD reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 19.

Earlier this week, Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck said the department is providing all officers with protective gloves and masks. While some officers have complained about a shortage of personal protective equipment kits (PPEs), Beck said the city is working to inform officers on exactly when they need to use PPEs.

The Chicago Police Department said it has distributed more than 12,000 PPE kits to the districts over the past week, along with more than 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Beck also said police stations are cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis, particularly those where there has been a confirmed case of coronavirus.

“Special attention is being paid to common areas; including desks, bathrooms, lockups, breakrooms, and processing areas, and other high-traffic areas,” Beck said.

The superintendent said police officers also are taking extra steps to practice “social distancing” to keep a safe distance from others at police stations, while still being able to serve the public. The superintendent said the department has posted signs in every district, asking people with non-emergency needs to call 311 instead of coming into stations.