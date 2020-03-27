CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is shifting schedules at CPD Headquarters and the Bureau of Internal Affairs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to an internal memo obtained by CBS 2.
Beginning Monday sworn personnel assigned to headquarters, the Force Review Division, and the Bureau of Internal Affairs will be working days, afternoons and midnights to reduce contact. Beginning Thursday they will also begin a 4-2 schedule, meaning four days on and two days off..
Friday police announced ten more Chicago police officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, nearly doubling the total number of COVID-19 cases within the department.
Police said four officers in Area North, four in Area Central, and two in Area South tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said one of those officers was hospitalized, but is doing well.
The department now has 21 total cases. At least one of those cases is a civilian employee. CPD reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 19.