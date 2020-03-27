CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana now as nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19, and state health officials report seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing that total number to 24.
On Friday, the Indiana Department of Public Health reported a total of 981 patients with COVID-19. In Northwest Indiana, the number of cases in Lake County jumped to 47, making it the third-highest in the state. Porter County has six cases and LaPorte has two.
The outbreak is centered in the Indianapolis area and surrounding counties. Nearly half of the cases, 484, are from Marion County. Hamilton County, just to the north of Indianapolis has 52 patients with COVID-19, followed by Lake County’s 47.
A total of 6,936 Hoosiers have been tested, putting the infection rate at 14 percent.