CHICAGO (CBS)– There is an urgent need to feed thousands of people in the Chicago area who are severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Soul and Smoke, a catering company in Evanston is working 24 hours a day to feed their neighbors, including doctors and nurses.
This team has prepared and delivered 1,000 in just the last week, of course while wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing throughout the day.
Soul and Smoke go out and do no-touch deliveries to doorsteps. But now, they’re running low on money and food with no end to the pandemic in sight.
It’s a day-by-day operation at this point, meaning they hope money continues to to come in, so they can continue to serve.
If you want to help, visit their website and donate.