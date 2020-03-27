CHICAGO (CBS) — You’ve heard the rule loud and clear: stay at home. But is all of Chicago listening?

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov hit the road to find out.

Those not complying are far and few between, especially since the mayor shut the lakefront down.

The fog adds another layer of gloom to an already gloomy situation. Chicago police continue to block and patrol the closed lakefront. And most of Chicago’s parks and open spaces are virtually empty, one day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot shut them down and ordered people to stop gathering in groups.

Most parks and open spaces, but not all.

CBS 2 asked a group gathered on a North Side soccer field this morning about not following the stay at home order. The person in charge of that morning drill called it off. He asked they not be identified.

Other than that one morning gathering, anyone out and about seemed to be taking the social distancing mandate to heart. Mayor Lightfoot said police issued several more warnings Thursday, but no new tickets or arrests.

And in a call with reporters Friday, Lightfoot thanked city residents. As for mandating other municipalities follow suit, Governor JB Pritzker isn’t there, at least not yet.

“We have encouraged local governments to make sure that they’re keeping an eye out for stay at home. Many places in Illinois are doing exactly what we asked.”