CHICAGO (CBS) — Leroy is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
Leroy makes up for what he lacks in size with a big personality! The four-year-old chihuahua mix takes his time to warm up and trust his people, but once he does, he will love you to pieces.
Leroy is a lover of soft blankets, pillows, and beds. Leroy will love to sit on your lap for as long as you’ll sit still and let him.
If you have a dog that’s looking for a companion, Leroy would love to keep them company while you are away.
Are you Leroy’s forever home?
If you live in a quiet home without any children and have had a little man like him before, he might be you perfect match.
Leroy, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their Virtual Adoption Process.
Visit pawschicago.org to learn more.