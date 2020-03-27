CHICAGO (CBS) — A postal worker and another man were shot in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
The postal worker, 47 and a 21-year-old man were in the 2900 block of West 40th Street around 2:22 p.m. when they were shot. The postal employee was shot in the cheek, and the 21-year-old was shot in the right thigh.
Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
Postal inspectors would only say they were assisting in the Chicago Police Department investigation.