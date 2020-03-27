CHICAGO (CBS) — The state superintendent of education declared Friday night that remote e-learning days are to begin Tuesday March 31.
Those will continue until students can safely return to school, but there is no indication that will be until next school year.
RELATED: Parents Prepare To Adjust With Extension Of Closure Of Chicago Public Schools Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
The days will count as actual student attendance days and do not need to be made up.
A previous state mandate from Gov. JB Pritzker, close all Illinois schools – public and private – until March 30. Under a more recent timeline, students would return to classes on Tuesday, April 21.