CHICAGO (CBS) — A church in the Roseland neighborhood is asking for help getting food and supplies to those who can’t get outside because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another Chance Church at 96th and Harvard is taking donations to reach their goal of distributing 1,000 boxes of food that would last about a month for each family. Pastor Kenyatta Smith said the church’s mission remains the same, and unshakable.
“There is a parable in Acts that talks about ‘silver or gold have I none, but such as I have.’ Even though our church doors are closed, our congregate now, our mission is still the same: to help our community,” Smith said.
Another Chance Church says a donation of $85 will provide one box of food and supplies for a family.
The church says they are running low, and any donation will help meet their goal of feeding 1,000 families. For more information on how to help, click here.