CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a West Chicago man charged in the stabbing death of his roommate, the DuPage County State’s Attorney confirmed.
Frank Rosas, 29, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of his roommate, 56-year-old Jose Alonso-Lopez. Rosas appeared at a bond hearing Saturday morning where his bond was set.
Rosas went to the West Chicago Police Department at 4 p.m. on March 22 and told police he had killed his roommate, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office.
Officers then went to the home and found Alonso-Lopez dead, lying face up on his bed, wrapped in a blanket with his feet exposed. They also found large amounts of blood on the mattress and floor around the bed. Officers also found a steak knife in a garbage can outside Rosas’s car with blood on the handle.
“It is alleged that during the evening of March 21, Frank Rosas viciously murdered his roommate Jose Alonso-Lopez by stabbing him more than thirty times,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “This was a senseless loss of life and I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Alonso-Lopez as they grieve their loss.”
Rosas has been hospitalized since his arrest for treatment of an injury sustained during the incident.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27 for arraignment.