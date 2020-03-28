CHICAGO (CBS) — As if Chicagoans didn’t have enough reason to stay at home, here’s another: Today’s weather will be very stormy, with the potential for dangerous conditions, including a chance for strong tornadoes.
“I can’t stress strongly enough what a potentially dangerous weather day this may be,” said CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran. “Our area is facing the threat of severe weather and that includes a ‘significant’ tornado risk. Significant means there is a 10% or greater chance of an EF2 or greater tornado within 25 miles of a point.”
Although some severe storms with heavy rain passed through the area this morning, the main time frame for severe weather looks to be from around 3 p.m. until about 9 p.m.
Much of the Chicago area is at an enhanced (level 3 of 5) to moderate (level 4 of 5) risk for severe weather.
Areas to the southwest are at moderate risk for severe weather. There is the possibility it could be raised to high (level 5 of 5) later today. We’ll see powerful storms, damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail, possible tornadoes and the chance to see a large long-track tornado or two, Curran says. These storms will be fast-moving and extremely dangerous.
The best part about today’s severe weather is that most people will be inside due to the COVID 19 stay at home order. Sunday will be a windy day.
THE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
Today: Severe storms. Hail, damaging winds and a tornado threat. High in the middle 60s
Tonight: Rain tapers off. Mid 40s.
Sunday: Showers, wind gusts to 45 mph, high in the lower to middle 50s.