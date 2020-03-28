CHICAGO (CBS) — A coronavirus testing site in Chicago’s Dunning neighborhood is the first one open to the public, Chicago Fire officials say.
The site at 6959 Forest Preserve Drive is now accepting people over the age of 60 who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.
First responders and health care workers are still being tested.
