



With first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to help protect them by using the SMART911 app.

It allows users to flag possible coronavirus symptoms ahead of time, so paramedics or police can safely help. User create a “safety profile” that is automatically displayed to the 911 operator and lets the caller self-identify if they are under quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“During this unprecedented health crisis, it’s our duty to support our first responders and ensure they have the resources and information they need to do their job safely and effectively. That’s why I urge all residents to utilize this service and fulfill that commitment,” Lightfoot said.

Dozens of Chicago first responders have already tested positive for the virus.

About 75% of 911 calls are made using cell phones, which lack detailed location information, according to a release from the city. The app allows users to include information they want the 911 operator to have in any event. For residents who may be deaf, hard of hearing or nonverbal, a 911 operator can being a texting conversation when they see that is the preferred communication in the safety profile.

“With this rapidly evolving situation, having the information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables us to know who is at the greatest risk in our community so that we can be proactive and provide critical updates based on their location and health history,” said Rich Guidice, OEMC Executive Director.

“We urge all residents to sign up for Smart911 so that our first responders have as much information about a caller as possible, which will not only ensure the health and safety of the individual but also our emergency responders as well,” said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II.

Through the app users can also receive up-to-date information on COVID-19 preventative and preparation measures.

So far 16,679 residents have pre-registered for Smart911 in Chicago.

To sign up, visit www.smart911.com or download the Smart911 app in the Apple Store or Google Play.