CHICAGO (CBS) — The Willis Tower cast a bright light over the city Sunday night in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The iconic skyscraper’s antenna towers were lit up in yellow. Skydeck Chicago asked Twitter users to vote on a single color as a reminder of the city’s resilience during this difficult time.
Voters chose yellow, representing hope and positivity.
The other choices were blue for wisdom and trust, green for life and renewal, or red for energy and action.
On Friday night, in an effort spurred by 97.1 The Drive radio, the Willis Tower was awash in a red, white, and blue light show, along with the Prudential Building, amid a chorus of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”