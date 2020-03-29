CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory is in place for Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana until Sunday evening. Sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Some rain showers will also be driven horizontally by the breeze.
The COVID-19 tents erected in parking lots could be tested by the winds depending on their exposure an orientation.
Sunday night will bring mostly cloudy skies, and Monday sees partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s.
Saturday’s weather was not as severe as expected due to a number of factors. Movement of the system was slower, and the lack of sunshine meant the area didn’t have an added lifting mechanism. But there was active weather in northern Illinois with tornado warnings as close as Rockford and a tornado watch in collar counties Saturday night.
Forecast
Sunday: Windy with showers. Wind Advisory with gusts to 45. High near 50.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny skies with a high near 50.