CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. for the Chicago area and beyond, with gusts of over 50 mph anticipated.
Gusty winds will continue through the evening, but diminish overnight. Drier conditions return for most of next week.
For Sunday night, look for mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. The low will be 37.
For Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 49.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be on the docket through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Showers return for the end of the week and weekend.