CHICAGO (CBS) — An EF-1 tornado touched down late Saturday in Ogle County far west of the Chicago area, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
The tornado had maximum winds estimated near 100 mph, the NWS said.
The NWS shared photos of some of the damage.
The tornado that touched down in Ogle County Saturday evening has been rated an EF-1 with maximum winds estimated to be near 100 mph. Additional details and a track map will be posted later today or Monday. Here are a few pictures of the damage courtesy @gensiniwx pic.twitter.com/42HQAQPAfO
— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 29, 2020
Additional details and a track map will be posted later on Sunday or on Monday, the NWS said.
A tornado watch had been issued for much of northeast Illinois closer to the Chicago area Saturday night, but it ended up being canceled early as the storms died down before reaching the Chicago area.