CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago has launched an effort to help South Side families and businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra spoke to one woman at the forefront of that effort.
As part of the effort, the U of C pledged 225,000 meals to families who need it over the next 10 weeks. That is at least 3,000 meals a day.
Aldermen on the South Side have stressed the need to help vulnerable populations during the coronavirus crisis, which has led not only to health issues, but loss of jobs, more food insecurity, and businesses that fear going under.
The U of C said it is not only investing $1 million in food, but it will also be providing $1 million toward bridge grants to support at-risk small businesses and nonprofits.
This is in addition to the health care response that UChicago Medicine is also providing. On Thursday, the University of Chicago Medical Center was treating at least 50 COVID-19 patients.
The university said it owes it to its surrounding neighborhoods to do all it can.
“The University of Chicago is part of the South Side for 140 years. We consider ourselves a key part of the South Side community,” said Susana Vasquez, associate vice president of civic engagement at the U of C. “If the South Side community is not doing well, the University of Chicago can’t be doing well either.”
She stressed that it is a critical time to be helping neighbors.