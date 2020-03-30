CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police on Monday announced that 29 more officers and other staff have tested positive for coronavirus since Friday – bringing the total number infected to 50.
The number has more than doubled since Friday, when there were 21 Chicago Police staff who had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, the CPD said it was shifting schedules at Public Safety Headquarters and the Bureau of Internal Affairs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, sworn personnel assigned to headquarters, the Force Review Division, and the Bureau of Internal Affairs began working days, afternoons and midnights to reduce contact. Beginning Thursday they will also begin a 4-2 schedule, meaning four days on and two days off.
Police said four officers in Area North, four in Area Central, and two in Area South tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said one of those officers was hospitalized, but is doing well.
Police on Monday said the 20 new cases “have been reported from members working throughout the Department.”