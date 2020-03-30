CHICAGO (CBS)– After a tempestuous weekend, I\it’s going to be a calm week.
Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will drop to the low 40s on Tuesday and then climb back to the upper 40s by Wednesday.
No precipitation is expected this week.
By Thursday, temperatures are going to be in the 50s and then the upper 50s by Friday and into the weekend.