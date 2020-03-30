CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office on Monday announced one of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The employee works at the Cook County Domestic Violence Court Building, 555 W. Harrison St., and last reported for work on Tuesday, March 24, the office said.
Further details about the employee were not released due to privacy laws.
The State’s Attorney’s office said it is directly contacting anyone who is known to have had contact with the employee over the past two weeks.
Unrelated to the employee and in addition to a routine cleaning and disinfection, a deep cleaning took place at the Domestic Violence Court Building on Wednesday of last week.
All State’s Attorney’s office employees working at the building will be sent home for 14 days.