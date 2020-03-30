Filed Under:Coronavirus, Indiana Coronavirus Deaths, Indiana COVID-19 Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana has now reported 35 deaths from COVID-19, including one in Lake County.

That’s three more Hoosiers who have succumbed to the coronavirus infection since Sunday. The state has 1,786 people with COVID-19 disease, with nearly half of them in the Indianapolis area. Lake County now has the third-most cases by county in the state with 97. Porter County reports 15 and LaPorte had six. Those two counties have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19.

The state has tested 11,658 Hoosiers, accounting for an infection rate of 15 percent. With the 35 deaths, the COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.9 percent.

The counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 are:

Marion (Indianapolis) 804

Hamilton 106

Lake 97

Johnson 81

Hendricks 58

State health officials also released demographic information related to the outbreak. A total of 28 percent of cases involved patients under the age of 40. Hoosiers between 50-59 accounted for 18 percent of cases, as did those between the ages of 60-69.