CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana has now reported 35 deaths from COVID-19, including one in Lake County.
That’s three more Hoosiers who have succumbed to the coronavirus infection since Sunday. The state has 1,786 people with COVID-19 disease, with nearly half of them in the Indianapolis area. Lake County now has the third-most cases by county in the state with 97. Porter County reports 15 and LaPorte had six. Those two counties have not reported any deaths related to COVID-19.
The state has tested 11,658 Hoosiers, accounting for an infection rate of 15 percent. With the 35 deaths, the COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.9 percent.
The counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 are:
Marion (Indianapolis) 804
Hamilton 106
Lake 97
Johnson 81
Hendricks 58
State health officials also released demographic information related to the outbreak. A total of 28 percent of cases involved patients under the age of 40. Hoosiers between 50-59 accounted for 18 percent of cases, as did those between the ages of 60-69.
Here’s the updated demographic breakdown of positive cases and deaths (newly-added). pic.twitter.com/dK7Rx4AeHr
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 30, 2020