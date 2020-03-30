Looking for a delicious fast food meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast food spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
This is an ideal time to check out the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at quick serve food and beverage businesses tends to climb in March in the Chicago area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily transactions at Chicago-area quick serve food and beverage businesses last year rose by 12% in March over the month before.
1. Honey Butter Fried Chicken
First on the list is Honey Butter Fried Chicken. Located at 3361 N. Elston Ave. (between Sacramento Avenue and School Street) in Avondale, the chicken shop, fast food and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular fast food restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,937 reviews on Yelp.
2. VinnyD’s
Next up is East Ukrainian Village’s VinnyD’s, situated at 1709 W. Division St. (between Paulina Street and Hermitage Avenue). With five stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp, the fast food spot, which offers gelato and shaved ice, has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Shake Shack
An outpost of the chain Shake Shack, a traditional American and fast food spot that offers burgers and more in Wrigleyville, is another go-to, with four stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3519 N. Clark St., Suite C105 (between Eddy Street and Cornelia Avenue) to see for yourself.