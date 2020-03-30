CHICAGO (CBS)– Living in such close quarters is bound to cause arguments among couples. This leaves many wondering if we will see an uptick in divorces at the end of COVID-19.

One lawyer says, maybe.

January and February are probably the two biggest months where people start inquiring about divorce, according a lawyer who spoke to CBS 2. He said that’s because those months are right after the holidays, when couples spend a lot of time together.

So if many resort to divorce after only two weeks of holiday together time, what will happen after a long-term pandemic?

Relationship expert Hilda Burke says it’s important for couples to address their triggers early on.

“The things that trigger us are going to get more triggering the more stress we feel, the more bad news we hear,” Burke said. “The more anxious we feel. And we’re going to take that out on the person that’s nearest to us because there is probably no one else we can take it out on.”

She also says now is a great time to try therapy because most couples are on the same schedule, and virtual appointments can be done online.