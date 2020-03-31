



11 S. Green St. | Photo: Apartment Guide

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Chicago if you’ve got up to $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

343 W. Wolf Point Plaza (River North)

Listed at $2,406/month, this studio apartment is located at 343 W. Wolf Point Plaza.

In the unit, you can anticipate quartz countertops and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2230 N. Orchard St.

Next, located at 2230 N. Orchard St., here’s a two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that’s listed for $2,421/month.

In the residence, expect to find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

West Fulton and North Canal streets (Fulton River District)

Listed at $2,422/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West Fulton and North Canal streets.

The building has a swimming pool, a gym and a resident lounge. The apartment also has a deck. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1120 N. LaSalle St. (Near North)

Then, there’s this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1120 N. LaSalle St. that’s going for $2,423/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a gym and secured entry. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

11 S. Green St. (Greektown)

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 11 S. Green St. It’s listed for $2,500/month for its 644 square feet.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.