Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Acquires Refrigerated Trailer For COVID-19 BodiesThe refrigerated trailer now stationed in the medical examiner's office parking lot can hold 30 bodies.

Yes, The Mayor Has Seen The 'Where's Lightfoot?' Memes; 'We All Need To Find The Humor'An Instagram account dubbed "Where's Lightfoot" has been photoshopping images of a stern-looking Lightfoot standing guard all over the city; standing at a barricade on the Lakefront Trail, perched atop the Bean at Millennium Park, even poking her head above the waves of Lake Michigan.

Gov. JB Pritzker To Extend 'Stay At Home' Order Through The End Of AprilPritzker's "stay at home" order has been in effect since the evening of March 21, requiring everyone in Illinois to stay indoors, except for essential trips to get groceries, medical supplies, to see a doctor, or for brief exercise outdoors.

UIC Medical Center Nurses Take Issue With Being Asked To Clean COVID-19 Patients' RoomsNurses already have their hands full during the coronavirus pandemic, and now, some have to perform regular cleaning services because their hospital is keeping regular housekeepers away from COVID-19 patients.