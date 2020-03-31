By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — The clouds that cover the sky on Tuesday will continue to linger through the evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gradual warm-up is expected for the rest of the week, but lakeside cooling will be present each day this week.

There is a quiet weather pattern all week with weak high pressure in control. Rain returns to the forecast by the weekend.

Normal high temperature is 52 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a low of 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a high of 51. It’ll be in the lower 40s by the lake.

