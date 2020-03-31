CHICAGO (CBS) — The clouds that cover the sky on Tuesday will continue to linger through the evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gradual warm-up is expected for the rest of the week, but lakeside cooling will be present each day this week.
There is a quiet weather pattern all week with weak high pressure in control. Rain returns to the forecast by the weekend.
Normal high temperature is 52 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a low of 33.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a high of 51. It’ll be in the lower 40s by the lake.