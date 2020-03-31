CHICAGO (CBS)– Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering is warning residents to stay home.
Mayor Rotering posted the warning on Facebook saying Highland Park continues to lead Lake County in COVID-19 cases. She said this is “not a proud moment.”
Rotering said she is getting calls from frustrated residents who report seeing teens and young adults hanging out in large groups, ignoring the stay-at-home order.
“Hanging out with friends is not essential business, Rotering said. “Four guys on St. Johns-you were seen and photographed, Teens on Thackeray — you were reported.”
The mayor encourages anyone who sees a group out to call police.
“And if you see one of these groups, ask them why the rest of us don’t matter,” she said. ‘Why our time is less important than theirs.”