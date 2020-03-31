CHICAGO (CBS) — As the United Center transforms into a logistics hub to help government officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Side stadium has begun storing food for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
The Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to use their stadium to help with food storage and collection of medical supplies, and to serve as a staging area for first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository will use the stadium as a storage site, to alleviate space in its own warehouse, and allow additional volunteers to put together family food boxes while observing social distancing at their own facility.
Crews have unloaded several pallets of food on the United Center’s arena floor. Those boxes will be distributed to those in need through the Food Depository’s various partners.
On Sunday, Project C.U.R.E. hosted a personal protective equipment drive in the United Center parking lot. Volunteers set up giant boxes for people to drop off items such as gloves, masks, and face shields.
In all, organizers said they collected 13 pallets full of supplies. Those supplies will now be distributed to healthcare providers across the state.