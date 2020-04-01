  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2013 Chicago Marathon, Chicago, CTA Bus, fatal crash, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a CTA bus and two other vehicles.

According to fire officials, the driver of the car died at the scene at 69th and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood. There is damage to a building at the crash site.

Police said the bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The bus driver’s condition is not known at this time.

According to police, there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Street closures throughout the area can be expected as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. 