CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a CTA bus and two other vehicles.
According to fire officials, the driver of the car died at the scene at 69th and Ashland in the West Englewood neighborhood. There is damage to a building at the crash site.
This is the aftermath of a deadly early morning crash involving a CTA bus & 2 other cars at Ashland & 69th.
Driver of 1 of the cars is dead, CTA bus driver also rushed to hospital.
MORE INFO FROM @cbschicago: https://t.co/9Ant3LLqBz pic.twitter.com/hrtUQdbBZT
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) April 1, 2020
Police said the bus driver was taken to a local hospital. The bus driver’s condition is not known at this time.
According to police, there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.
Street closures throughout the area can be expected as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story.