CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday reported that the number of coronavirus cases within its officers and staff have risen to 64.
A memo from Interim police Supt. Charlie Beck said 62 of the cases have affected sworn officers, and two have affected civilian employees.
The affected officers and staff work throughout the department.
On Friday, the CPD said it was shifting schedules at Public Safety Headquarters and the Bureau of Internal Affairs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, sworn personnel assigned to headquarters, the Force Review Division, and the Bureau of Internal Affairs began working days, afternoons and midnights to reduce contact. Beginning Thursday they will also begin a 4-2 schedule, meaning four days on and two days off.