CHICAGO (CBS) — When the Chicago Fire FC’s season came to a halt after two games, defender Jonathan Bornstein decided to enlist his daughters to help him stay in shape.

The Fire played two road games before their season was stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was a new era for the club; with a new principal owner, new coach, new uniforms, and many new players, plus a return to Soldier Field.

Their home opener was postponed when Major League Soccer suspended the season, and now Bornstein and his teammates are playing the waiting game.

“I can actually see Soldier field from my apartment, and on that Saturday, March 21, I was looking at the stadium, and it was empty, and I was just a little sad, but at the same time I had my family here in the apartment with me, and we’re all healthy and safe, and on that note you kind of take it as a positive,” Bornstein said.

We could all use a smile. We give you @JonnyBornstein family fitness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S5e3fV7zgA — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 18, 2020

Bornstein’s cute little daughters, 4 ½-year-old Julia and 2 ½-year-old Joanna are helping dad with his home workouts.

“I’ve been trying very creative things, especially with the daughters. Trying to do pushups, and situps, and squats, and I went running in the stairwell that’s here right outside my apartment door. So I didn’t actually leave the apartment complex,” he said.

MLS has tentatively scheduled the season to resume May 10, but that’s obviously up in the air.

“Hopefully that can be the date that we all get back, but the most important thing is the health of everybody involved, in all aspects,” Bornstein said.