CHICAGO (CBS)– One of the city’s most vulnerable populations hasn’t had the option of social distancing.
The city has taken steps to help homeless people who have tested positive for the coronavirus by providing hotel rooms.
However, many are still living in encampments and are potentially exposed to the virus.
“This is a population where the virus could spread very quickly and that not only endangers people experiencing homelessness, but endangers all of us if it’s not being addressed in this particular population,” Julie Dworkin of the Chicago Coalition For The Homeless said.
Hand washing stations have started to be distributed to encampments and dworkin says they’re also pushing the city to provide port-a-potties.