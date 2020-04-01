CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet weather pattern continues through Friday.
The low for Wednesday night is 36, with patchy fog late.
Visibility may drop around sunrise Thursday due to fog formation. Look for partly cloudy conditions on Thursday with a high of 59.
A gradual warming trend continues for areas away from Lake Michigan. The water temperature is 44 degrees, so any light lake breeze will keep much cooler conditions near the shoreline.
On Friday, look for a high of 65 with building clouds.
Rain returns after dark on Friday. Showers are likely Saturday with a high of 55, followed by a break on Sunday with a high of 58.