CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. Pritzker has made it clear: You can’t be evicted, but you can’t ignore your obligations either. Now, the stress of end of month payments meets a Friday surprise from City Hall, which is offering relief to 2,000 Chicagoans.

The City of Chicago announced assistance grants for rents and mortgages. A total of 2,000 of them are available at $1,000 each. Half of the grants will be awarded by lottery, the other half through non-profit organizations.

To qualify, a resident needs to prove unemployment by a written notice or unemployment insurance paperwork and household income must be at 60% or below area median income prior to the job loss. To learn more or apply visit: chicago.gov/coronavirus.

Chicagoan Michelle Jarol told America her story of filing for unemployment for the first time Friday on “CBS This Morning.” The gym where she’s a fitness instructor closed, and her husband’s pay also cut.

“Am I going to be able to stay in this house?” Jarol said. “Knowing if I have credit card bills, car payments, all those things add up.”

Experts tell CBS 2, when you “add up” all your responsibilities this weekend, calling the institution where you have your mortgage should be atop the list. Many are offering options and grace periods.

“What people can ask for right now is a delaying their payments, and getting on what lenders would call a forbearance plan — to help delay payments until you get your income back,” said Sarah Brune, of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago. “You will owe that money at the end of the day. This is not a mortgage forgiveness program.”

As for the city grants, they are expected to be awarded between early and mid-April. Recipients will receive funds via transfers to their banking institution. It will not come in the form of cash.