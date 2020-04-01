CHICAGO (CBS)– Tenant’s rights groups and public officials will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday as they ask for a rent and payment collection freeze.
This is a really hard time for a lot of people and in Chicago many people are renters.
In the virtual town hall meeting, the tenants rights groups are asking for a freeze in the collection of rent, mortgage and utility payments during the COVID-19 crisis.
The virutal broadcast on Facebook Live will feature Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez and Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have not proposed a freeze. Instead, evictions have been stopped through the stay-at-home order and several major banks are offering mortgage relief plans.
Some landlords even say they are willing to work with their tenants. They recommend reaching out to see if a payment plan can be arranged.
The City of Chicago is offering $1,000 housing grants to 2,000 Chicagoans. Some people will be selected by through a lottery, others through non-profit organizations.