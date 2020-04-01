CHICAGO (CBS) — Even if the public can’t see them now, the Brookfield Zoo wanted to show off its new residents, African lions Brutus and Titus.
The four-year old brothers came from the Hogle Zoo in Utah and arrived on March 17. But the zoo is closed to visitors because of the COVID-19 crisis as Illinois residents adhere to Governor JB Pritzker’s stay at home order.
“Guests were inquiring as to when we would be getting lions again following the devastating loss of our previous pair,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs for the Brookfield Zoological Society. “We wanted to share some happy news during this trying time and are looking forward to when guests can visit the zoo to see Brutus and Titus.”
The lions were born February 24, 2016. According to the zoo, the lions get along very well and often sleep next to each other. And there’s a way to tell them apart.
Brutus has a long, dark and straight mane. Titus has a shorter mane, it’s lighter and frizzier. Also, Titus is a few inches taller than his brother. Brutus seems to be the calmer one while Titus is more active.
On Thursday at 11:00 a.m. the zoo will present a Facebook Live chat called “Bringing the Zoo to You.” Zeigler will talk about Brutus and Titus and take questions from the public.
Those missing the live chat can catch it on the zoo’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) April 1, 2020