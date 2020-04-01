CHICAGO (CBS)– March crime records show a 10% decrease in crime from last March, according to Chicago police, but shootings were up nearly 22%, despite the “stay at home” order over the last 10 days of the month.
While overall crime was down, police said there was an uptick in shootings compared to last year. There were 419 shootings in March 2020, compared to 344 in March 2019. There was also a 23% increase in the number of shooting victims, up from 401 last March to 493 this March.
However, police said there was a 36% reduction in murders compared to March 2019 “as well as significant reductions in burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts.”
Police reported eight districts did have any reported murders throughout the entire month, and four other districts reaching five-year lows in murders for March.
“The reductions were sustained as the Department continues to balance its public health efforts to slow the spread of
Coronavirus (COVID-19), while also sustaining citywide crime fighting operations to prevent and reduce crime in Chicago,” police officials said in a written statement.
Overall crime, police clarified, includes murders, robberies, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.
Chicago police said officers have recovered more than 2,100 guns already this year. This figure includes 97 assault weapons