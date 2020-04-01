Which Blackhawks Teammate Would Jonathan Toews Most And Least Want To Be Stuck In Quarantine With?Team captain Jonathan Toews joined fellow Central Division captains Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators, and Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues in a video conference call on Tuesday to discuss how they’re handling the season’s hiatus.

Chicago Fire Defender Jonathan Bornstein Working Out At Home With Daughters With MLS Season On COVID-19 Hiatus"I've been trying very creative things, especially with the daughters. Trying to do pushups, and situps, and squats, and I went running in the stairwell that's here right outside my apartment door. So I didn't actually leave the apartment complex," Bornstein said.

'Finding Best Way To’ Help Chicago Healthcare Workers, Says Bulls Guard Zach LaVineWith pro sports on pause, athletes like the Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine are stepping up to help in the fight against coronavirus.

NFL Approves Playoff Expansion, CBS To Air Extra Wild Card GameWith the playoff field expanding, CBS will add another game to its television slate.

NCAA Approves Extra Year Of Eligibility For Spring Sports SeniorsThe NCAA has weighed in on the extra year of eligibility debate for seniors who had their careers cut short.

Report: Cardinals-Cubs London Series CanceledWith coronavirus likely to remain a threat, the 2020 MLB London Series between the Cardinals and Cubs has been canceled, according to a published report.