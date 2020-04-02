CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is now in effect and that means it’s time for outdoor activities.
Thursday is going to be a sunny day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Areas near the lake could be a bit cooler.
Thursday Thursday ❤️. Stay safe everybody!!! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xtvct2aygM
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 2, 2020
Friday’s temperatures are expected to be in the 60s.
Nice warm week ahead pic.twitter.com/Y2Khj64Eyy
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 2, 2020
The next chance for rain is lake Friday night into Saturday. Next week, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.