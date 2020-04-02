Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is now in effect and that means it’s time for outdoor activities.

Thursday is going to be a sunny day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Areas near the lake could be a bit cooler.

Friday’s temperatures are expected to be in the 60s.

The next chance for rain is lake Friday night into Saturday. Next week, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.