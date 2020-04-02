Mayor Lori Lightfoot Taps Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown As Next CPD SuperintendentBrown served more than 30 years on the police force in Dallas before stepping down as chief in 2016.

Curtain May Be Down In Old Town, But The Second City Launches Performances Via ZoomThe COVID-19 crisis has brought the curtain down on all theatre performances, but The Second City is bringing entertainment to your living room.

Wedding Photographer Says She Has Been Trying To File For Unemployment For Weeks, Has Gotten NowhereWith a glitching system and calls that are never answered getting in the way for those trying to file for unemployment in Illinois, one woman said she has been stuck waiting not for days, but for weeks.

With Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases In Department, Some Chicago Police Employees Say They Don't Feel Safe At WorkA total of 74 Chicago Police officers and two civilian employees have been infected with the coronavirus, and one 21-year veteran officer who was a husband and father has now died. Now, several police staff are asking, are they safe?